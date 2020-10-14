Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 95.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 348,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of FCX opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

