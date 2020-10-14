Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 112,500 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Callon Petroleum worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 402,114 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 670.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,786 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

