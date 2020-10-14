Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 441,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.