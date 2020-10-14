17,000 Shares in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.