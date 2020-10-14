Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $217.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRT. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

