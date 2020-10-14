Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wipro by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Wipro by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wipro by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,643,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 335,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Wipro stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

