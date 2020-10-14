Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,519 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Pacific Drilling worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PACD opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.55. Pacific Drilling SA has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.