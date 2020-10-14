Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,662 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Universal worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Universal by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Universal Corp has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $315.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

