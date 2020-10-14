Fmr LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 125.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKL opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.99.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 110.23% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

