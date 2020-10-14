Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,230,393 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.99% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.