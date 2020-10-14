Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,202 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Radius Health worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Radius Health by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDUS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

