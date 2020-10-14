Fmr LLC Trims Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841,466 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

NYSE:AYX opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.79, a P/E/G ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $483,530.80. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,216 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

