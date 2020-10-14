Fmr LLC Sells 116,015 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,015 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.10% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $42.92.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.