Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264,799 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 94,156 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 294.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 151,170 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $285,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,909. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. On average, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

