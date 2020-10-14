Fmr LLC Sells 84,427 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,427 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after buying an additional 1,247,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 1,206,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

