Fmr LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.52% of Ardelyx worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 266,221 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Ardelyx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

