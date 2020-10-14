Fmr LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 137,323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nelnet worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.65. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a current ratio of 72.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

