Fmr LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26,575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

