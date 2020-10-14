Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.20% of InterDigital Wireless worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 149,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

