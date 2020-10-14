Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Compass Diversified worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 287,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 21,666 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $354,889.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.