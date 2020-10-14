Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $211.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.36. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

