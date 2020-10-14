Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 468,620 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 186.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 151.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 154,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,108.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,878,942 shares of company stock worth $156,881,256. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

