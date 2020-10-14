Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,986 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of LendingClub worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in LendingClub by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.19. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

