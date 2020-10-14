Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KE shares. ValuEngine cut Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ KE opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.16 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.