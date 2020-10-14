SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.35. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

