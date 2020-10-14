Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Limelight Networks worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,428,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 882.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 245,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,130 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.44 million, a P/E ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.