EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of EZCORP worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EZCORP by 3,880.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.65. EZCORP Inc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

