Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cue Biopharma worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

