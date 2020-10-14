Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Dynex Capital worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

