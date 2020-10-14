Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 640,692 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $678,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,892,598 shares of company stock worth $383,209,331.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

