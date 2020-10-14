Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of AxoGen worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AxoGen by 551.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AxoGen by 166.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AxoGen by 9.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AxoGen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $561.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.70. AxoGen, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

