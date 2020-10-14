Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Precigen worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 115.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Precigen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $55,967.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares bought 6,758,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares in the company, valued at $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $140,187. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

