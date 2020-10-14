Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,248 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Repay worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,428,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Repay by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. Repay Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $224,953.29. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,945 shares of company stock worth $17,314,310. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.