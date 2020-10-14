Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 159.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $217,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,390.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,550 in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

AMEH stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $979.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

