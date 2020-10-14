Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

