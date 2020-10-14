Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 95.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 58.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pfenex during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

PFNX opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Pfenex Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

In related news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PFNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

