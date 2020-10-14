Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,753,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 714,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

