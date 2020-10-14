Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Translate Bio worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 368,937 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

