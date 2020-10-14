Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AXA acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

HRZN stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

