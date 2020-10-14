Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karah Herdman Parschauer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 17th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,093,879.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

