Terrence C. Kearney Sells 37,500 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.