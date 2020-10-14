Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 20,957 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Flushing Financial worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

