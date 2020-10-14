DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.48.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.