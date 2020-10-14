Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $106,201,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 364,992 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

