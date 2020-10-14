COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DraftKings Given New $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities
DraftKings Given New $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities
Extra Space Storage Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
Extra Space Storage Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
COMPASS Pathways Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank
COMPASS Pathways Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank
RMR Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
RMR Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Unity Software Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler
Unity Software Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries PT Lowered to $11.00 at Argus
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries PT Lowered to $11.00 at Argus


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report