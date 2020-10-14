COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $47.29.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
