RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.07.

RMR opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in RMR Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RMR Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.