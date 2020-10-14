Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.