Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Argus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target decreased by Argus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEVA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

TEVA stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,659,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,791,000 after buying an additional 355,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

