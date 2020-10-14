Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of OC opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

