Niamh Louise Pellegrini Sells 1,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50.

On Thursday, September 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

